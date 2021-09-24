Hyderabad doctor achieves milestone, completes 500 heart and lung transplants

By News Desk|   Published: 24th September 2021 6:22 pm IST

Hyderabad: Dr Jananesh Thakker, from Yashoda hospital, achieved the rare feat of completing 500 Heart and Lung transplants the world over and for the same, was featured on the International Registry of Heart and Lung Transplantation on Tuesday.

The doctor was already a cardiothoracic expert before moving to the United States for training and later on practicing at some of the leading medical centers. He specialized in Heart and Lung transplantation including countries such as Austria, UPMC, Pittsburg, and Temple University Philadelphia, performing surgeries and playing an instrumental role in such transplants.

He has been featured on the cover of Temple University’s magazine CAPSULE for performing over 70 surgeries in 3 months.

Dr Thakker also gained academic recognition for several publications, which gave him an opportunity to continue practicing in America. He decided to relocate to India, making an invaluable contribution to medical science here, as he was the first to perform lung transplants on an Indian patient in India as well as the first to perform minimally invasive double lung transplants in India.

Dr Thakker’s passion was to increase awareness of heart and lung transplants in India which he feels is still at the beginning stages compared to other countries.

