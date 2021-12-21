Hyderabad: Doctor falls prey to infection after treating omicron patient

Hyderabad: There is a great deal of concern in Telangana’s health department after the confirmation of Omicron infection in a local doctor who has come in contact with an international patient.

The department is taking steps to check all those who came in contact with the doctor and the medical staff working in his hospital.

The doctor, who is an oncologist in a corporate hospital, has recently diagnosed an international patient who was later found to be infected with the omicron variant of Covid-19.

After the confirmation of omicron infection in the passenger, blood samples of all those who came in contact with him were obtained and the doctor was found to be infected with the omicron variant as well.

Now the health department is trying to take the blood samples of all those who came in contact with the doctor and those patients who were diagnosed by him after December 16.