Hyderabad: Doctors at KNRUHS express concern at limited seats

Hyderabad: Doctors are unhappy with the recent notification from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) regarding admissions to PG, MD, MS, and Diploma courses.

There are 20 per cent clinical and 30 per cent non-clinical seats available in the university, in the government college. Doctors believe that government order 155 poses a threat to government doctors with regard to admissions in PG courses. They have demanded the order be cancelled.

Speaking of the 20% and 30% reservation in clinical and non-clinical seats which the order stipulates, “Dr Putla Srinivas, president of, Telangana Government Doctors’ Association, sought the state government to recognise the selfless services of in-service doctors during the hard times, reported Hans India.

He further stated that, if the quota is increased the hospitals would aid the state of Telangana better. He urged the government to increase the allocated seats to 30% in clinical and 50% in non-clinical courses.

The Telangana Public Health Doctors’ Association also criticised the notification labelling it as a “humiliation and disrespect to public health doctors for their relentless, selfless commitment towards public health.”

Applications invited for PG medical seats in convener quota

Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, on Friday, put out the notification for registration of online applications for admissions in the convener quota in PG Medical Education courses in the state. As per a statement from the university, students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG-21 are eligible to apply for the PG Diploma and Degree courses.

Applications for the convener quota seats are open from 8:00 AM on November 20 till 5:00 pm on November 27. The merit list will be released after the necessary documents are examined by the university. Eligible students may visit www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in for further information.