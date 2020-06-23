Hyderabad: Doctors of Osmania General Hospital boycott duty

By Rasia Hashmi Published: June 23, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad on Tuesday are boycotting their duties due to inadequacy of staff in the hospital.

The medicine department postgraduates have been attending duties during the protest.

Harshanth, Vice President, Telangana Junior Doctors Association speaking to ANI over the phone said, “There are 33 Medicine Department Post Graduates who are attending duties at all the ICU’s, casualty wards of Osmania General Hospital. Since Gandhi Hospital is not there and some PG’s are effected with COVID-19, it has put pressure on us.”

“We are also requesting staff from the other department or other Hospital, we have boycotted our duties since Saturday. As we are not able to manage with the workload,” he added.

Source: ANI
