Hyderabad: ‘Don’t want Muslim delivery person’, writes Swiggy customer

Hyderabad: An instruction mentioned by a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad once again raises the question, ‘does food has a religion?’.

Recently, the food aggregator customer mentioned that his order should not be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.

Following the incident, Shaik Salauddin, chairman of Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC shared the screengrab of the instruction mentioned by the customer and requested Swiggy to take a stand against such request.

The food aggregator is yet to respond to the incident.

Similar situation faced by delivery boy in Hyderabad

It is not the first incident, earlier too a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad had refused to accept food delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.

In the instruction he had mentioned, ‘Very less spicy. And, please select Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this.’

Not only Swiggy, but another food delivery company Zomato had also faced a similar customer.

At that time, CEO and founder of Zomato Deepinder Goyal had tweeted, “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

Swiggy, Zomato in Hyderabad

Both Swiggy and Zomato are famous food aggregators in Hyderabad. Thousands of people especially techies who hail from other districts depend on these aggregators for their meals.

In such a situation, such requests by their few customers not only harm business in the city but also trigger controversy.