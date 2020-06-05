Hyderabad: Double murder in langerhouz, rowdy chased to death

Hyderabad: A case of double murder was reported in Langerhouz area of west zone in city in which a rowdy sheeter and his associate were hackhed to death.

On Friday night Shaik Mohammed aka Chandi Mohammed an rowdy sheeter of Golconda police station along with his accomplice Faiyazuddin aka Abbu were going on a two wheeler in the Ahmed colony MD lanes, when a team of assailants chased them with a car and later dashed them.

The assailants who are also believed to be the rowdy elements stabbed the duo with lethal weapons, resulting in their instantaneous death.



Double murder reported in Langerhouz are of #Hyderabad city,rowdy and his accomplice hacked to death pic.twitter.com/HyBUY2lJDQ — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) June 5, 2020

The incident caused panic among the public in the area. A team of police and forensic experts CLUES team and dog were pressed into service. Later police commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar and DCP West Zone A R Srinivas visted the crime scene.

A case has been registered at police station langerhouz and investigation underway. On a single day total four murder cases were reported in Hyderabad city creating a sense of panic among the citizens.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.