Hyderabad: Dr Vinay Nandicoori appointed as director of CCMB

Hyderabad: Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, a well-known molecular biologist and scientist at DBT- National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, has now been appointed as the director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

Dr Nandicoori’s research interest extensively spans molecular signaling networks in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the micro-organism that causes TB. His research has found national and international relevance and recognition.

The CCMB Director pursued his education and research training at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Texas A&M University, and the University of Virginia, USA.

The newly appointed CCMB director holds the prestigious JC Bose fellowship and is an elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy and National Academy of Sciences, India.

Dr Nandicoori will succeed Dr Rakesh K Mishra as CCMB’s Director.

Dr Mishra, now a director at the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, will remain as CCMB’s advisor to help CCMB in its efforts against the ongoing pandemic, a CCMB release here said.