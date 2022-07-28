Hyderabad: Drain under construction; avoid these routes for 90 days

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be constructing a box drain from Old Deewan Dhaba, Spring field colony to Children park, Spring field colony.

As a result, the road from Old Deewan Dhaba, Spring field colony to Children park will be closed temporarily for 90 days, ie. between July 29 to October 29.

Traffic from Old Alwal towards NH-44 road will be diverted via left turn at Punya Residency, Meenakshi colony – – Right turn at Serene Home – left turn at a dead end and immediately right turn towards NH – 44 road.

Traffic coming from NH – 44 road towards Old Alwal will be diverted via OM books – left turn – dead end – right turn – 2nd right turn – left turn at serene home – right turn at Punya Residency, Meenakshi colony towards Old Alwal.

The public is requested to co-operate with the work, the release said.