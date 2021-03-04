Hyderabad: Drainage overflow in Misri Gunj leaves locals worried

Hyderabad: Amid the pandemic, an overflow in the drainage line at Misri Gunj, Chunne Ki Bhatti, here has been causing trouble to the local residents for over a month. It has created fear among locals that it might lead to an outbreak of several communicable diseases.

The overflowing of the sewage water in the area spreads up to the road and it is difficult for the commuters and the children to walk in the area.

Locals said that despite complaints, almost a month has passed but no corrective action has been taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Local residents said they are facing a harrowing time due to the stench emanating from the drainage water and unattended garbage and have urged the GHMC to take immediate action.