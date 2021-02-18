Hyderabad: Drainage overflow troubles residents of Bahadurpura

By News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 18th February 2021 1:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: It seems that the civic problems of Old City are being ignored by the concerned authorities, elected representatives and the government.

The authorities are paying no heed to the problems even after the GHMC elections.

Locals are complaining about the contamination of drinking water due to drainage overflows. It is alleged that the garbage cleaning work is taking place once in 8-10 days.

Ramnas Pura of Bahadurpura is the worst-hit area. During the GHMC elections, promises have been made to address the civic issues of the area, however, even after the completion of 100 days, nothing has changed in the locality.

Due to the overflow of drainage water, mosquito menace is also increasing in the area leading to the rise in diseases.

