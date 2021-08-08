Hyderabad: Drainage system abysmal, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has said that due to the state government’s carelessness, Hyderabad’s drainage system is in deplorable condition.

Reddy strongly criticized the Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao, for the failure of the works undertaken by the municipal department.

Revanth Reddy has met the family members of the two contract workers Shiva and Antaiah on Saturday who died while cleaning the drainage of Sahebnagar locality.

Speaking to the media personnel, Reddy said that neither MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao nor the GHMC Mayor have bothered to come and console the family members of the two deceased contract workers.

He added that the state government has also not issued an ex gratia for the family members.

Demanding the immediate release of ex gratia for the family members of the deceased workers, Reddy said that criminal cases should be filed against the concerned officials.