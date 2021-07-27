Hyderabad: Drainage water flows on famous Mozamjahi Market Road

Hyderabad: On one side, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking steps to ensure cleanliness in the city by lifting the garbage on a daily basis and fogging the localities to get rid of mosquitoes, on the other side one of the famous junctions of the city, the Mozamjahi Market Road has been littered with garbage with drainage water overflowing. It results in the inconvenience of the pedestrians and the commuters.

Despite complaints being made to the GHMC and the HMWS&SB, drainage water is stagnant and flowing from Jambagh to Mozamjahi Market Road for 3 successive days. As a result of uncleanliness, foul smell is emanating in the area causing annoyance to not only to the travellers but also to the nearby traders.

Due to the continuous flow of the drainage water, the garbage is also not being lifted by the GHMC workers resulting in the heap of garbage on one side of the famous road.

After being inquired about the matter, it was found that due to the continuous flow of the drainage water, the GHMC workers did not lift the garbage.