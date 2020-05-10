Hyderabad: DRDO develops UV sanitisation system and Notesclean

Hyderabad: Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premiere laboratory of DRDO based at Hyderabad has developed an Automated Contactless UVC Sanitization Cabinet called DRUVS (Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer) which has been designed to sanitize the Mobile phones, iPads, Laptops, Currency Notes, Cheque leafs, Challans, Passbooks, Paper, Envelopes etc.

DRUVS Cabinet

The DRUVS Cabinet is having contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus. The proximity Sensor Switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contact less.

The DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitization is done, the system goes in sleep mode hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device.

Automated UVC Currency Sanitizing Device NOTESCLEAN

RCI has also developed an Automated UVC Currency Sanitizing Device called NOTESCLEAN. Bundles of currency notes can be sanitized using DRUVS, however disinfection of each currency notes using it, will be a time consuming process.

For that purpose, a sanitizing technique has been developed, where one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and makes them pass through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection.

