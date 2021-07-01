Hyderabad: DRF teams remove hoardings of YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) civic wing Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have on Wednesday evening removed all the hoardings placed in the Lotus Pond area of the city.

Recently, Y.S. Sharmila has formed her party in the Telangana State. Later, the party workers put big hoarding near her residence in the Lotus Pond locality.

However, DRF teams the hoarding along with other boards yesterday evening. During the process, the teams faced heated arguments of the party workers. Later, the party workers have reinstalled the hoarding.