Hyderabad: DRF teams remove hoardings of YS Sharmila

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 1st July 2021 10:52 am IST
Sharmila
YouTube

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) civic wing Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have on Wednesday evening removed all the hoardings placed in the Lotus Pond area of the city.

Recently, Y.S. Sharmila has formed her party in the Telangana State. Later, the party workers put big hoarding near her residence in the Lotus Pond locality.

However, DRF teams the hoarding along with other boards yesterday evening. During the process, the teams faced heated arguments of the party workers. Later, the party workers have reinstalled the hoarding.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button