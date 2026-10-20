Hyderabad drinking water supply hit as car damages Krishna pipeline

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply has been disrupted in several areas of Hyderabad after a car hit an air valve and damaged a Krishna water pipeline near Nagole Metro Station.

The incident occurred near pillar number 813, where water gushed out heavily following the damage. Water Board officials have started emergency repair work to restore the pipeline.

Drinking water supply has been disrupted in several areas of Hyderabad after a car hit an air valve and damaged a Krishna water pipeline near Nagole Metro Station.



The incident occurred near pillar number 813, where water gushed out heavily following the damage. Water Board… pic.twitter.com/FeGGyibh9U — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2026

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Hyderabad areas to face drinking water supply disruption

Several areas across the city are facing water supply suspension due to the incident. The affected areas include BN Reddy Nagar, Uppal, Vanasthalipuram, Ramanthapur, Beerappagadda, Autonagar, Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, Padmarao Nagar, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Cantonment, Lalaguda, Adikmet, Nallagutta, Mettuguda, Vaishalinagar, Mirpet, Badangpet, Balapur and Maredpalli, among others.

Senior officials have advised supplying water through tankers to areas where regular supply has been disrupted.

Residents urged

They have also urged residents to use water sparingly until the supply is restored.

Water Board officials are undertaking emergency repairs to address the damage and restore water supply to the affected localities.