Hyderabad: Driver takes rest at home after leaving dead body in Ambulance

By News Desk|   Published: 12th May 2021 6:05 pm IST
Ambulance
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a strange incident that happened at Santoshnagar area, an ambulance driver left a dead body in the vehicle and went to home to take rest.

According to the nearby residents, they saw an ambulance stranded on the roadside and saw a dead body inside it. The public informed the police authorities.

Police arrived at the scene and after investigations found out that the driver had left the dead body in the ambulance at the roadside and went to his house and slept.

Later, the Police sent the dead body for final rites.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button