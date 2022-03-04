Hyderabad: Drug peddler nabbed by Karkhana police

Hyderabad: The Karkhana Police today apprehended a drug peddler, Mohammed Ahmed Pasha, who also involved in house-breaking night offences under the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates. Police said the accused commits theft of gold and silver ornaments, mobiles, watches, and cash by breaking door locks of houses and temples at nights. A total of 1.2 kg Ganja and stolen property worth Rs 3,00,000 was seized from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North zone, Hyderabad city, said the accused is a habitual house burglar, who was previously involved in 19 cases in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerates. PD Act was also initiated against him in March, 2018 by the Bowenpally police and was released on July 2 last year from Chanchalguda Jail. The accused resumed his criminal activity.

On a tip-off on March 3, that Md Ahmed Pasha was in possession of Narcotic Substances i.e. Ganja and Hash Oil, the Karkhana Police rushed to the spot and apprehended him and seized Ganja, Hash Oil, cash of Rs 5,000, six knives, gold ornaments weighing 12 gram, four watches, 10 mobile phones, one Sony 32” TV, artificial gold ornaments, one Pulsar NS125 bike And one hammer and screw driver.