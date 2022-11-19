Hyderabad: Druglord Edwin Nunes gets conditional bail

Hyderabad: Druglord Edwin Nunes was released on conditional bail by a local court. Nunes, who was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on November 5 is also accused in the Sonali Phogat murder case.

The bail was given on the condition that Nune should present himself before the police every day for 30 days. According to officials, Nunes will be in custody from morning to evening for 30 days.

Though the bail order was received last week, Edwin Nunes walked out of jail on Wednesday (November 16). The Lalaguda police did not seek his police remand.

Forty-five-year-old druglord Edwin Nunes is the owner of Curlies Shack at Anjuna Bridge in North Goa. He is involved in a criminal case booked with the Ramgopalpet police station in Hyderabad.

During their investigations, Hyderabad police found that Nunes was supplying drugs to nearly 1,200 persons in Telangana.

After his arrest, Hyderabad police Commissioner C V Anand held a press conference where he said during the peak tourist season in Goa, Nunes reportedly organised techno music parties, charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 entry fees per person.

“He also reportedly organised parties with famous DJs playing music at his restaurant, drawing a lot of tourists and customers. Through that, he supplied drugs to visitors at the restaurant. Edwin procured drugs from bulk suppliers at a low price and supplied them to the customers at higher prices in Goa,” added Anand.