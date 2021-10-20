Hyderabad: Drugs worth Rs 6 lakh seized, three arrested

Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday, arrested three accused who were allegedly caught possessing a narcotics substance, ‘hash oil.’ The police said that they seized 205 small boxes of hash oil, each bottle containing 0.5 ml. The total quantity of the hash oil is reportedly 1.02 liters which is worth around Rs 6 lakh.

The three accused who’ve been arrested are Mahboob Ali (33), Sarfaraj (20) Abdul Aslam (26) and the other two accused who are absconding are Mohammad Haji Prasha and Venkatanarayana.

The prime accused Mahaboob Ali is reportedly a resident of Sanathnagar and is said to be addicted to hash oil and ganja, and has earlier been charged with two robberies and one attempt to murder.

According to the police, Ali along with his friends planned to sell hash oil. The gang reportedly targeted young students and offered them drugs at lower rates until they got addicted post which they hiked the price of ganja.

On Tuesday, the South zone task force along with Banjara Hills police apprehended the accused while they were allegedly selling hash oil.