Hyderabad: ‘Drunk’ bus driver arrested for pillion rider’s death

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a 47-year-old private bus driver, who was at the wheel when his vehicle hit a bike from behind, leading to the death of the pillion rider and severe injuries to the biker, near HMT Union Bank at Jeedimetla on November 17.

The accused, Davanapally Srinivas Rao, a resident of SR Nagar, was driving a college bus of Mallareddy Group of Institutions.

“The bus driver hit a bike which resulted in the severe injuries to the bike rider and pillion rider K. Yamini later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” said the police.

Police said that Rao was driving under the influence of alcohol and knocked down the motorcyclist.

“The medical report has found that he was under the influence of alcohol, upon BAC test the reading was 164 mg/100 ml of blood,” police said.

“He has been charged with culpable homicide along with other sections under the Motor Vehicles Act and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

His driving license has been seized and sent to the RTA (Regional Transport Authority) for the cancellation,” the police added.