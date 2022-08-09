Hyderabad: Drunk man drowns in Himayatsagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on August 7, a drunk man allegedly drowned in Himayatsagar, while he went for a swim with his friends.

The Rajendranagar police said that the deceased was identified as a 34-year-old Deva, an auto driver. After having a few drinks on the evening of August 7, Deva along with five other friends visited the lake. The man lost balance and slipped into the deep water.

Also Read Muharram symbolises supreme sacrifice: KCR

Some of his friends tried to save him, but none of them knew how to swim. They alerted the police, who reached the lake along with proffessional swimmers. A search operation was launched, but Deva couldn’t be found due to darkness. The body was seen floating in the lake on Monday afternoon. The police registered a case and the investigation is underway.