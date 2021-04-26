Hyderabad: Drunken man hacks wife to death with axe 

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her alcoholic husband on Saturday night.

The accused, identified as Ergamoni Mahender, came home drunk, attacked his wife Saramma with an axe and killed her.

According to the police, his daughter, who was sleeping next to Saramma, woke up and tried to stop her father, but he locked her in another room and killed his wife.

A murder case was registered against Mahender and a search is on for his arrest, Kandukor Inspector L Krishna Raju said.

The couple had been married for about 15 years and had two children – Jaswant, 13, and Teja, 10.

Mahender worked as a tractor driver and was addicted to alcohol after marriage. Whenever Saramma told him to stop drinking, he would beat her severely.

On Saturday, their neighbor, Venkatma, heard the children cry and found their mother killed after which she alerted the villagers and the police. Further investigation is underway.