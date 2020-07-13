Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha this year to be a low key affair

Hyderabad will lack usual hustle and bustle on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha this year

By Rasia Hashmi Published: July 13, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Eid-ul-Adha

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will lack usual hustle and bustle on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha this year. There will be shortage of sheep and goat for sacrifice because they will not be brought to the city from other states due to coronavirus pandemic. Usually sacrificial animals are brought to Hyderabad from as far as Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while regular supply to city markets is from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

With supplies being not encouraged this year fearing coronavirus spread there might be a shortage of sacrificial animals. Government may restrict shifting of animals from other states, as thousands of residents will come in contact with each other during cattle trade. Restriction on shifting of cattle may result in price hike. Government may also issue guidelines for trade of cattle urging to maintain social distancing and follow other norms.

Muslims fear that even if they get sacrificial animal, hiring of butchers will be a problem. Butchers go from one home to another to slaughter animals. They can become carrier of COVID-19 infection.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close