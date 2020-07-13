Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha this year to be a low key affair

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will lack usual hustle and bustle on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha this year. There will be shortage of sheep and goat for sacrifice because they will not be brought to the city from other states due to coronavirus pandemic. Usually sacrificial animals are brought to Hyderabad from as far as Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while regular supply to city markets is from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

With supplies being not encouraged this year fearing coronavirus spread there might be a shortage of sacrificial animals. Government may restrict shifting of animals from other states, as thousands of residents will come in contact with each other during cattle trade. Restriction on shifting of cattle may result in price hike. Government may also issue guidelines for trade of cattle urging to maintain social distancing and follow other norms.

Muslims fear that even if they get sacrificial animal, hiring of butchers will be a problem. Butchers go from one home to another to slaughter animals. They can become carrier of COVID-19 infection.

Source: Siasat news