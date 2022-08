Hyderabad: Charminar is all set to host Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam here on August 14.

The event will have food and shopping stalls against the beautiful lit walls of the heritage monument. There will also be spectacular fireworks.

@arvindkumar_ias pic.twitter.com/uLDWVU7N0u — MA&UD Telangana (@TSMAUDOnline) August 13, 2022

The event is planned as part of the state government-sponsored Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu.

Besides that, Sunday-Funday is back at Tank Bund which will be held from August 14 from 4 pm to 10 pm.