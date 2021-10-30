Hyderabad: ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’ to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Urban Development Department is going to organize ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’ at historic Charminar on October 31. Various cultural, arts and crafts activities will be part of the program.

On Friday, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar on Friday tweeted, “It’s on at TankBund and Charminar this Sunday”.

It’s on at TankBund and Charminar this Sunday pic.twitter.com/Rl46yeRtEB — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 29, 2021

The program was launched after witnessing the success of a similar program ‘Sunday Funday’ at Tank Bund.

After noticing the overwhelming response to ‘Sunday Funday’ at Tank Bund, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested a similar event at Charminar. Later, the officials worked on the suggestion and finalized the arrangements.

Demand to stop ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’

Although many Hyderabadis are appreciating the initiative, some people are demanding to stop the program.

Recently, Islamic Scholar Hussamuddin Jafar Pasha urged the state government to cancel the program.

Justifying his request, he said that during the program, Muslim youngsters were seen dancing to the music at the event without showing any respect for the Azaan from a nearby mosque.

Sunday Funday program at Tank Bund

It was launched on August 29 following the suggestions from citizens. Many families are visiting the iconic Tank Bund to enjoy Sunday evening.

In the evening, Tank Bund is made traffic-free so that people can enjoy on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

On the advice of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, activities like arts, crafts, and music were also added.