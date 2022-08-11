Hyderabad: Elderly man duped of Rs 3 lakh in cyber fraud

The fraudster managed to get details of Murthy's debit card icluding the CVV number.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th August 2022 2:39 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An elderly man from Begumpet, on August 9, was duped for Rs 3 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as an official from the electricity department.

The victim 79-year-old SVN Murthy received a call from an unknown number. The person informed Murthy that his electricity bill from the month of July was pending. The fraudster then sent a link to the victim asking him to deposit Rs 10 in the bank account.

The fraudster managed to get details of Murthy’s debit card including the CVV number. After a while, the victim received a message from the bank stating Rs 3.06 lakh was debited from his account.

Following the incident, Murthy filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

