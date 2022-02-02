Hyderabad: Electric scooter that was left for charging catches fire

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a residence in Qutbullapur, allegedly caused by a short circuit in a battery-operated scooter that was left for charging, on Tuesday midnight.

The scooter owner identified as Sai Kumar Reddy, a marketing professional who has been travelling for business on a battery-operated scooter rented from a private firm for the past several days.

According to the police, on Tuesday night, Sai Kumar drove the scooter to his residence and, late at night, left the vehicle’s battery charging in a room while sleeping. Around 3 am, smoke began to billow from the scooter, and a fire erupted, Telangana Today reported.

Also Read Rachakonda Police collected Rs 1 crore fines in just one week

“The fire spread before the household could put out the flames, and house objects were burned,” Jeedimetla police stated. Locals helped the family members in extinguishing the fire.