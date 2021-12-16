Hyderabad: Electric Vehicles Expo to be held at Hitex, Madhapur

Hyderabad: India’s eminent eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo (EV EXPO) has come to Hyderabad with its 12th edition expo from December 18 to 19, at Hitex, Madhapur. The expo will be inaugurated on December 18 by the principal secretary industries Jayesh Ranjan and CEO of T Works Sujai Karampuri.

According to the media release, this expo is one of the largest electric vehicle expos in India. The EV EXPO that will be held in Hyderabad will offer comprehensive market information, great business opportunities and a platform for networking.

EV EXPO 2021 brings to the electric vehicle industry the opportunity to showcase, see and understand the latest in electric vehicles, components and services for convenient and environment-friendly transportation of passengers and goods.

Altius Auto Solutions has already organized 11 EvEXPO’s in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Lucknow and will now hold the event in Hyderabad. The objective of the expo is to build a pollution-free India.

The organizers of the EV EXPO 2021 said the automotive future is electric. There are several reasons to believe that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. The power of EVs to offer sustainability to our environment is one of the key elements. Battery prices are continuously dropping, making EVs more economical than traditional vehicles, organizer added.

The governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is also expected to visit the expo. Several other government bodies such as the ministry of road transport and highways, micro small medium enterprises, the government of India and others are supporting the EV EXPO 2021. About 5,000 visitors are expected to visit the expo during the two days expo, stated the release.

The EV EXPO 2021 will have 50 stalls and will provide an opportunity and platform for electric vehicle manufacturers to showcase lithium batteries, solar street lights, energy storage systems, portable medical devices, telecom, UPS and inverters.