Hyderabad: Elusive leopard kills cattle at Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: The elusive leopard is believed to have targeted cattle in Himayatsagar area in Rajendranagar. The suspected death of a calf within in the vicinity of Walamtri Farm near Himayat Sagar has created panic among the local residents.

According to the witnesses, in the wee hours of Wednesday a wild animal which is suspected to be the elusive leopard targeted a diary farm and killed a calf. By the time the care taker reached the farm the cattle was found half eaten.

He immediately alerted others and some local villagers too gathered at the site. Forest department and police officials also rushed to the spot and examined the scene.

However the authorities have started launched a hunt to track the predator.

In the month of May, a leopard sent jitters to forest and police officials after it was spotted at the main road of Aramgarh Cross roads and later it sneaked into the nearby agricultural university.

The leopard has been evading the trap of the forest and police officials creating panic among the local public.