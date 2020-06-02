Hyderabad: Elusive leopard spotted near National police academy

Hyderabad: The elusive leopard continue to dodge the forest and police officials and escaping the trap. The latest CCTV footages captured near the vicinity of Sardar Vallabhai National Police Academy at Shivrampally has once again triggered a sense of scare among the residents of in and around Rajendra Nagar.

Though big cat’s movements were tracked in Rajendra Nagar agricultural university last week but the latest CCTV images near NPA has created a anxiety among the authorities.

A purported video and photos that went viral on Tuesday on social media shows a CCTV footage in which the big cat is clearly seen roaming near the boundary wall of National police academy in Shivrampally. However, Cyberabad police did not comment about the spotting of the leopard in the area.

On May 14 a leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.

Locals alerted the police, who informed the forest department. A rescue team from the forest department with the help of police launched an operation to catch the feline.

The leopard, said to be injured, later entered a private farm on Shamshabad road. A forest official said the efforts were on to tranquilize and catch. Last time the same leopard was spotted in Himayat Sagar and later it disappeared.

