Hyderabad: Elusive leopard trapped in Rajendra Nagar

Hyderabad: After a long chase of four months the Forest officials along with the Cyberabad police have succeeded in trapping the elusive leopard in city outskirts on wee hours of Sunday.

A day after the leopard had targeted the cattle at a farm in WALAMTARI in Rajendranagar, the forest officials have intensified their efforts to trap the wild animal. Massive operation was taken up by erecting traps and also fixing of CCTV cameras.

The wild animal has been giving sleepless nights to the villagers in Rajendra Nagar and with the trap, the public has heaved a sigh of relief.

The Leopard was trapped by the Forest officials in Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday

The leopard had fallen into trap on Sunday morning. Soon after the wild animal was trapped into the cage, special teams of forest department and police officials reached the spot.

“The leopard has been trapped and it was the consistent joint efforts of police and forest officials that led to the trap” said ACP Rajendra Nagar K Ashok Chakravarthy.

The predator was later shifted to Nehru Zoological park in a special vehicle.