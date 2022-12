Hyderabad: ENT Surgeon Dr Sameena felicitated on her appointment as medical officer

Hyderabad: Mehar, a voluntary organization and Lions Club of Charminar felicitated Dr. Sameena Sultana MS, ENT Surgeon at Meridian Junior College, Hyderabad on her appointment as a medical officer in Kamareddy Government Hospital.

Dr. Sameena Sultana has struggled a lot and worked hard to achieve her goal. Professor Obaid played a key role and guided her in achieving her goal and becoming a government doctor.

On this occasion, MHA Siddiqui president of Mehar organization, Affan Quadri, Munawar Hussain Patron GHMC Contractors Association, chairman Jama Masjid Chowk, Er. Hyder Ali National Executive member AIMES, chairman superb federation pvt Schools Telangana, Firdous Shareef Correspondent Meridian College, and Syed Hameed, Mohd Farooq Secretary SGKT were present.

Apart from them, over 200 BiPC students were present on the occasion.