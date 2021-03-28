Hyderabad: Event manager falls into honey trap

Hyderabad: An event manager who resides in Tarnaka, Hyderabad lost Rs. 10 lakh in a honey trap.

According to a report published in The Hindu, it all started after he accepted a Facebook friend request from a woman.

Later, the woman took his contact number and started sending obscene videos to him. They also started ‘sexting’.

In one of the video calls, when the man undressed himself, the woman not only recorded the act but also started blackmailing him.

The woman asked him to pay Rs. 10 lakh and threatened him by saying that the video will be uploaded online if he denies sending money.

The man who was in a confused state paid the amount through an online transaction. Later, he decided to approach the police.

Police booked a case and started investigating.