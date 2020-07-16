Hyderabad: Ex-police Commissioner survives in road accident

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer of Telangana and ex-police commissioner of Hyderabad had a narrow escape in a road accident in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
According to the police, a senior IPS officer V V Srinivas has received injuries.
He was passing by Outer Ring Road, Narsingi in his government vehicle when his car turned turtle. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in Gachibowli.
Srinivas Rao is the chairman of Telangana State recruitment Board and recently he was given additional charge of Telangana State Police Academy.
