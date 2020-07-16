Hyderabad: Ex-police Commissioner survives in road accident

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 16th July 2020 7:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer of Telangana and ex-police commissioner of Hyderabad had a narrow escape in a road accident in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, a senior IPS officer V V Srinivas has received injuries.

He was passing by Outer Ring Road, Narsingi in his government vehicle when his car turned turtle. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in Gachibowli.

Srinivas Rao is the chairman of Telangana State recruitment Board and recently he was given additional charge of Telangana State Police Academy.

Source: Siasat news
