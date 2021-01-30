Hyderabad: Exotic fruits from around the world now popular among locals

Hyderabad: Imported and exotic fruits which were once only available at exclusive supermarkets and stores are now being sold by street vendors in the city.

From the pink dragon fruits to blueberries, avocados, kiwis and many other colourful expensive fruits are available at almost every corner in the city. Hyderabadis are filling their fruit basket with all these imported fruits to improve their immune system.

It has been observed that post lockdown and during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the import of foreign fruits increased in the city’s major fruit markets.

“Earlier, imported oranges, apples, grapes used to be in high demand but now several other fruits with a variety of 50 imported fruits are available in the market and are being sold in high demand,” said Sunil, who runs a wholesale fruits shop at Kothapet market.

Several major fruit markets of the city including Kothapet, MJ Market, Dilsukhnagar are importing fruits such as blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, cherries, dragon fruit, kiwi, pears, persimmon, avocados, Rambutan, also selling imported oranges, apples, grapes etc.

“All types of berries are imported from Australia and Canada, Grapes from US, China and Peru, Kiwi from Iran, 3 types of Pears from South Africa, Dragon fruit from Vietnam,” said another street vendor at Tolichowki.