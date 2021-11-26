Hyderabad expanding fast, HMDA releases master plan

Hyderabad: Due to the fast expansion of Hyderabad city the real estate sector in Rangareddy is on the upswing.

The Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar has Tweeted a master plan map prepared by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) which is trending currently on social media.

The @HMDA_Gov #GIS dept. do some real nice geo-visualizations. #Hyderabad, #India is expanding as a hub and spoke model and this does a great job telling the story. My suggestion, buy #realestate in #Sangareddy. pic.twitter.com/8ipjF4XR1V — Kevin Haynes (@Kevin_B_Haynes) November 22, 2021

After the approval of Regional Ring Road, the development network is fast spreading in Sangareddy areas.

After Sangareddy, NIMS is also being set up in Zaheerabad. Due to the industries found at Patancheru Mumbai highway the people working in these industries prefer to stay in Sangareddy.

One of the reasons for Hyderabad expanding fast is the transport hub at Kothur near Shamshabad Airport.

Pedda Amberpet and Gatkeshwar areas are also developing as commercial zones. Industrial corridors are also being set up in Patancheru and Uppal due to which areas in Sangareddy, Medchal, Bibinagar Bhongir, Uppal, Shahabad and its surrounding areas are developing fast.

Sangareddy is expected to be part of Hyderabad city very soon which is giving a big impetus to the real estate sector.