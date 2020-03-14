menu
Hyderabad: Explosion in garbage dump creates panic

Posted by SM Bilal Updated: March 14, 2020, 8:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Shivrampally under Rajendranagar police station limits after a minor explosion occurred when a few persons set ablaze a garbage dump at on Saturday morning. However no persons were injured, though window panes of a few houses were damaged.

Police sources told that a scrap vendor had dumped some material including paint boxes and chemical boxes in an open place on Friday evening, later in the morning, some persons set the trash on fire resulting in an explosion.

Forensic team examined the suspicious blast site at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar

On coming to know about the incident, DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy along with the forensic CLUES team reached spot.Bomb experts too are examined the site. Police Mailardevpally registered a case and investigation is underway.

