Hyderabad: Face masks to be produced in city jails

Hyderabad: The inmates of Chanchalguda and Cherlapally Jails have engaged themselves in manufacturing and supply of face masks.

The demand for cotton washable face masks produced in the tailoring centers of prisons has increased.

M Sampath Superintendent of Cherlapally jail told that nearly 30 prisoners are manufacturing face masks. They stitch nearly 2000 face masks in a day. Government agencies have placed an order with them for the supply of 3000 masks. So far 5000 masks have been supplied to various departments.

An official of Chanchalguda jail told that the prisoners are preparing masks for the Govt departments and other private agencies. He informed that a single piece of mask costs Rs 16.

Most of the orders are being placed by the Police and Health departments. Many private firms including IT companies are placing order with them.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.