Hyderabad: Fake Baba arrested for failing to cure COVID-19

Hyderabad: A fake Baba claiming to cure dreaded Covid-19 through spiritual powers was arrested by the Miyapur police of Cyberabad on Saturday.

According to the sources Mohammed Ismail, a resident of Hafeezpet under Miyapur police station limits, has allegedly collected money from a person who came to him since he was having fever and symptoms of corona virus.

The fake Baba had collected money from a patient on the pretext of providing treatment to the person but he failed to provide relief. Miyapur police have arrested Mohammed Ismail after a formal complaint was lodged against him.

During the investigation the police came to know that the cheater had also previously cheated some persons on pretext of spiritual treatment collected amount from the victims.