Hyderabad: Fake call center busted, Rs 55L worth of crypto seized

The call centre targeting US citizens using emails and calls which was purchased from Dark Net from foreign mobile numbers by obtaining numbers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th August 2022 2:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man arrested for possesing 13 gram coacaine
Man arrested [Representational photo]

Hyderabad: 17 accused persons were arrested for running a fake call center by cybercrime sleuths from Cyberabad on Monday.

According to police, the accused persons were running a fake call center out of Kolkata in West Bengal. 15 days ago police raided a villa in Cyberabad commissioner limits and arrested three accused persons.

During questioning the accused persons revealed that the main branch is in West Bengal.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Student dies by suicide as college witholds certificates

According to the media reports, the call center targetted US citizens using emails and calls which was purchased from Dark Net from foreign mobile numbers by obtaining numbers.

The officials recovered cryptocurrency worth rupees 55 Lakh from the accused.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button