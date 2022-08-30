Hyderabad: Fake call center busted, Rs 55L worth of crypto seized

Hyderabad: 17 accused persons were arrested for running a fake call center by cybercrime sleuths from Cyberabad on Monday.

According to police, the accused persons were running a fake call center out of Kolkata in West Bengal. 15 days ago police raided a villa in Cyberabad commissioner limits and arrested three accused persons.

During questioning the accused persons revealed that the main branch is in West Bengal.

According to the media reports, the call center targetted US citizens using emails and calls which was purchased from Dark Net from foreign mobile numbers by obtaining numbers.

The officials recovered cryptocurrency worth rupees 55 Lakh from the accused.