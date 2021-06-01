Hyderabad: Fake doctor detained under PD act by Rachakonda cops

Hyderabad: A fake medical practitioner (doctor), responsible for the deaths of two patients, was detained under P.D act by the Rachakonda police on Monday. The accused, Pollampally Sai Kumar, was taken into custody as he was out on bail and indulging in quackery and putting the lives of people in danger.

Sai Kumar was previously arrested for posing as a doctor and treating people in spite of being unqualified. The accused in fact surprisingly ran a clinic for eight years on fake medical certificates in Meerpet, in spite of being only an intermediate pass out.

What is shocking is that he also worked in corporate hospitals, treating and prescribing drugs to COVID-19 patients as well. Through his quackery, he put many lives at risk, with two people even losing their lives due to his fraud. With regard to details of his qualifications, the police said he had studied intermediate in the Sri Chaitanya junior College, Dilsukhnagar, during academic year of 2002-2004 and stopped further studies.

Between 2006 to 2011, he worked as an assistant in the operation theatre at the Srinivas Hospital, Santoshnagar, where he actually learned some basic knowledge over medical treatment. In greed of money, the police said Sai Kumar planned to earn easy money.

He allegedly collected a registration number of a doctor when he was working at Srinivas Hospital, and with that registration number, he prepared a prescription book naming as “Dr P.Sai Kumar, MBBS(OSM),MD (General), regd no7066.”

Since 2013, he began running a clinic at Meerpet cross roads named “Sai Clinic” and had made good publicity in the area that as a reputed physician, and managed to convince the public that he had a lot of experience. He also falsely showed that he studied from the reputed NTR Health University.

The alumni of Chaitanya, apart from treating patients at his clinic, also worked in private hospitals like Radhika hospital at Balapur cross roads, Orange hospital at LB nagar and Jeevan hospital at Karmanghat as a ‘consultant’.

The accused Sai Kumar, according to the police, collected Rs 150 from each patient towards his consultation fee and he referred patients to other corporate hospitals, for which he took commission.

However, the deaths of two patients at the hands of Sai Kumar treated, who he treated at Orange Hospital, LB Nagar during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to him being booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder with the LB Nagar police dtatiostation.

Two more cases, each in the limits of the Ameerpet and LB nagar police stations, were booked against him as well. He was arrested in the cases and remanded to judicial custody on December 8 and after moving bail petitions in all cases before the court, he was granted bail and came out of the prison.

According to the Rachakonda police, he once again began indulging in unethical medical practices, by treating the general public in spite of being unqualified and was putting their lives at risk. Sai Kumar gained the trust of many people, who in fact were coming to him treatment.

Hence, to prevent him from indulging in such activities Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat invoked PD act against him on April 19. However, all these days he was found at large by moving outside of the city and avoiding police apprehension. The fake doctor was arrested after Meerpet police launched a hunt and took him into custody on Monday and send him to central prison cherlapally.