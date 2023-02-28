Hyderabad: Fake educational certificate rackets busted, 7 held

Hyderabad: Seven people who were supplying fake educational certificates were nabbed by the sleuths of the commissioner’s task force along with Chaderghat police on Tuesday.

The accused provided the needy aspirants with forged documents and raised huge amounts from them under the guise of helping them study abroad.

Fake SSC, Intermediate and Degree certificates of various universities and boards, 11 cell phones, 4 laptops and cash worth Rs 20,000 were seized from their possession.

Mohd Habeeb, 32, Abdul Rauf, 36, Mohd Irfan, 28, Shanawaz Khan, 29, Mohd Zubair 34, Salman Khan, 29, Mohd Abdul Sattar, 33, Sunil Kapoor (absconding) were arrested by the police.

The prime accused Mohd Habeeb, a resident of Bazarghat came in contact with Sunil Kapoor from New Delhi who came to the city for educational marketing. They decided to provide fake educational certificates to needy aspirants struggling to go abroad for further studies.

In 2015, Habeeb started a consultancy in the name of Fly Abroad Consultancy at Malakpet that provided fake educational certificates to aspirants by collecting huge amounts with the help of Sunil Kapoor. He was arrested by the Bahadurpura PS and Saroornagar PS in the same cases earlier but continued his illegal business after coming out of jail.

He then joined Abdul Rawoof, (owner of Eduwise Overseas Consultancy at Abids), Md. Irfan (agent) and Shanawaz Khan (agent) shared the profit with them.

Police have appealed to the citizens to not fall into the trap of these rackets and warned them of legal consequences if found guilty.