Hyderabad: Fake hand sanitizer unit busted in Old City

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force South Zone Team, along with Mirchowk and Bhavani Nagar Police conducted joint operation and busted Duplicate Hand Sanitizer sellers at Murad Mahal Road and Sara Medical in Old City.

During this operation, police apprehended three persons and seized 188 bottles of duplicate instant hand sanitizer liquid. The total worth of rupees 20,000.

According to the police, the accused persons Mohammed Shakeeluddin and Azher Hussain are purchasing the duplicate hand sanitizers with labelled as Soft Care Med-Plus Sanitizers, Diamond Sanitizers and Healthy Hobby Hand Sanitizer from one Abdul Wajid and Mohammed Abdul Wasey. They were allegedly doing the business from Moghalpura area and selling it to the local Medical Shops and also to innocent people illegally on higher rates.

Abdul Wajid is one of the working partners of Sagar Homoeo Stores and Clinic and he is well known to prepare Homeo Medicine. They themselves preparing medicine for all diseases like hair loss, dandruff, skin pigmentation problems, pimples, psoriasis, eczema.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the demand for usage of sanitizers is increased within a short period, they hatched a plan to earn easy money. As per their plan, they are manufacturing with available material in their house and supplying into the market, without prior permission from the concerned departments and also not taken any kind of precautions, standards of Drug & Ayush Departments.

