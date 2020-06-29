Hyderabad: Fake social media messages on mass burial trigger panic

Hyderabad: Fake social media messages on mass burial triggered panic among residents of the Old City of Hyderabad. These messages make false claims that dozens of persons died due to COVID-19.

These claims are being circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Fake audio message

In one of the audio messages, a claim was made that 10 persons died of COVID-19 in Barkas locality. Later, Advocate Abdullah Bahamed, a resident of the locality dismissed the rumours and said that the claim is false.

The advocate said that although, 10 persons died in the locality but none of them were COVID-19 positive.

Another fake claim

In another instance, a video message claim that in one day, 25 dead bodies buried at a graveyard at Dabeerpura. It is also claimed that all of them died of COVID-19.

Later, the claim was turned out to be a fake one.

Meanwhile, police have issued warning against spreading fake information on social media.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Telangana surpassed 14,000 mark with 983 people testing positive.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 14,419. While 9,000 of them are undergoing treatment, 5,172 have been discharged including 244 on Sunday.