Hyderabad: Falaknuma Bridge will take six more months to complete

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Rail over bridge may take six more months to complete. The officials had closed the road on March 1, 2021 promising to complete the bridge project within six months. But even 50% of the work has not been completed at this project so far.

It is said that another announcement shall be made regarding the closure of the road for next six more months. Meanwhile, the issues facing the traffic going towards Chandrayangutta are still unsolved leading to the inconvenience to the people traveling on this route.

People are unhappy over the slow pace of the construction work. The GHMC is also undertaking construction work on alternate routes which is causing traffic jams.

Those who take alternate route say that if they take Chandrayangutta Road, they face difficulties due to construction of Bridge opposite Roman Hotel and bad condition of the road. If they take Vattepally, Varamgadda and Shahstripuram Route, here too they face traffic jams due to expansion works.

The people appeal to the authorities concerned to fast track work on this project to end their traffic woes.