Hyderabad: Family of four ends life by consuming poison in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: Four members of a family died by suicide after consuming poison at Kushaiguda on Saturday afternoon.

The victims are identified as Gaade Sathish, a software engineer, his wife Gaade Veda, nine-year-old Gaade Nishiket, and five-year-old Gaade Nihal.

According to the police, Nishiket was suffering from some brain ailment while Nihal was autistic.

“The parents were unable to take care of their children’s health conditions. They fed potassium cyanide to the boys and later consumed it themselves. Sathish was found in a corner of a room while the remaining three were lying on the bed,” said the Kushaiguda police.

The incident came to light after the family failed to answer the calls made by their relatives. Doubtful, a few relatives came to check on them and found their bodies.

On information, the Kushaiguda police shifted the bodies to a mortuary. A case has been registered further investigations are on.