Hyderabad: Farmer’s family of five tries committing suicide in front of Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: A farmer, along with his wife and three children attempted suicide by pouring petrol in front of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s camp office at Pragati Bhavan on Monday.

According to the police, a farmer identified as Ilaiah, a resident of Ibrahimpatnam was angry over the loss of his land to the NSG hub at Ibrahimpatnam and played the act in front of the Pragati Bhavan.

However, a major tragedy was avoided as the police stopped him from engaging in the extreme act on time.

C Harishchandra Reddy, Station House Officer (SHO) posted at Panjagutta Police Station said that the government had given him land in 1979 and acquired the land in 2010.

He demanded justice after claiming that he did not receive the compensation and someone else has taken it.

The farmer was very upset after this incident and tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself.

Though he was immediately rescued by the security personnel. He was taken to the station and counselled.

He came along with his wife and three children to the Pragati Bhawan,” Reddy added.

Further investigation is underway the police said.