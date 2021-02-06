Hyderabad farmers take out bullock cart rally as part of ‘chakka jam’

Hyderabad: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural legislations took out a bullock cart rally here on Saturday on the call given by the farmers’ unions for a nationwide “chakka jam”.

The rally on the Hayathnagar national highway saw the participation of the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) workers and several other activists, carrying the Tricolour and blaring out revolutionary songs.

Congress supporters led by Malreddy Ramreddy and Anil Kumar Yadav joined the protest under the Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Left parties members were seen carrying placards and party flags on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway as part of the protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The protesters were later dispersed due to massive traffic jams at several points in the city.