Hyderabad: Father gets 5 yrs jail for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Hyderabad: A special POCSO court in Malkajgiri on Friday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.1000 for sexually harassing a minor girl.

The case was filed by the girl’s mother back in 2020, she complained that her elder daughter was harassed by her father, Narsimha.

According to the complaint, the victim’s mother was working as a servant and her father as a watchman. When the mother left home for her daily work, upon returning home she saw her elder daughter crying at home and when she questioned her daughter about the matter, the victim confronted that her father took her inside the house, sent her younger siblings outside and locked the room from inside, then attempted to outrage her modesty.

Following this incident, the complainant scolded her husband for his actions and approached Malkajgiri police station where she registered a case.

According to the police, during an investigation, police officials collected the evidence and arrested the accused. The latter was sent to judicial custody for remand.

After custody, police filed a case under section 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 509 (Uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),

The accused was also charged under 10,12 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO ACT.