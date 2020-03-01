Hyderabad: Father held for raping daughter multiple times

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping his elder daughter, aged 14 years, multiple times over a period of nearly a year. This incident took place in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Dundigal Police Station.

Wife caught husband

As per the details of the case, on Friday night, the wife of the accused caught him making an attempt to sexually assault younger daughter, aged 12 years.

The next day, the elder daughter of the accused gathered courage and revealed that her father used to sexually exploit her for the past nearly a year.

Giving the details of the case, Dundigal Inspector, A Venkatesham said that the entire family i.e., parents and two daughters used to sleep in the same room. The accused used to sexually assault his elder daughter after his wife falls asleep. On Friday, his wife woke up when he was trying to abuse younger daughter, the inspector added.

Accused used to threaten daughters

During the investigation, police found that the accused used to threaten his daughters against revealing their ordeals.

The accused has also threatened his wife when she caught him red-handed.

However, his wife did not pay heed to his warnings and approached the police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.